Energizer (ENR) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings (ENR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $809.32 million, exhibiting a decline of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Energizer metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by products- Batteries & Lights' reaching $653.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by products- Auto Care' will reach $155.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Profit- Auto Care' will likely reach $19.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Batteries & Lights' should arrive at $180.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $176.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Energizer have demonstrated returns of +3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ENR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

