Energizer (ENR) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales View Down

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR reported disappointing results in third-quarter fiscal 2023, wherein its top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year.



Shares of ENR have gained 1.5% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 8.6%.

Q3 Metrics

Energizer’s adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents and decreased 29.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



ENR reported net sales of $699.4 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $748 million. The top line also decreased 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reading. Also, organic sales declined 2.7% in the quarter under review.



The decline was attributable to volume declines in the battery and auto care businesses, management’s decision to exit certain low-margin businesses and a decline in sales to device manufacturers. The downside was partially offset by the continued benefit of global pricing actions in the battery and auto care businesses, which contributed approximately 6.5% to organic sales.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Energizer Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Energizer Holdings, Inc. Quote

Segments in Detail

On Oct 1, 2021, Energizer changed its segments from the two geographies of Americas and International to two reporting units, namely Battery & Lights and Auto Care. The move followed the acquisition of Spectrum Brands’ Battery and Auto Care units in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.



Energizer’s Batteries & Lights segment’s revenues dipped from $531.6 million year over year to $511.3 million in third-quarter fiscal 2023 and lagged our estimate of $539.8 million. Meanwhile, revenues in the Auto Care segment decreased from $196.4 million to $188.1 million. In the quarter, we expected revenues of $206.2 million from the Auto Care segment.

Margins

In the fiscal third quarter, Energizer’s adjusted gross margin contracted 160 basis points to 38.8% owing to increased operating expenses, including raw materials, inflationary trends, currency headwinds and the timing of inventory builds in the previous year. However, continued gains from the pricing initiatives, Project Momentum savings of $10.7 million and favorable impacts from exiting lower-margin battery businesses partly offset the decrease. The adjusted gross margin surpassed our estimate of 38%.



Excluding restructuring costs, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) cost as a rate of sales was 16.2% compared with the 16.3% recorded in the prior-year quarter. We had expected adjusted SG&A cost as a rate of sales to be 15.3% in the quarter under review. On a dollar basis, SG&A cost declined from $118.9 million to $113.3 million due to Project Momentum savings, lower environmental expenses and favorable currency impacts. This was somewhat offset by increased compensation expenses and factoring fees. Adjusted EBITDA was $126.8 million, down 12.9% year over year.

Other Financial Details

As of Jun 30, 2023, Energizer’s cash and cash equivalents were $202.4 million, with long-term debt of $3,377 million and shareholders' equity of $166.9 million. In the first nine months of fiscal 2023, ENR paid down $200 million of debt. At the end of, the fiscal third quarter, the company’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 5.7 times. In the reported quarter, it paid out a dividend of nearly $22 million.



The operating cash flow for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $296.3 million and the free cash flow was $261.6 million.

Outlook

We note that Project Momentum is on track, delivering savings of about $32 million in the first three quarters of fiscal 2023. It anticipates generating overall project savings of $45-$50 million for the year. ENR has added a third year to the program, which is expected to increase its savings to $130-$150 million by 2025-end. For fiscal 2023, total one-time cash project costs are envisioned in the range of $45-$50 million.



Management lowered its organic revenue guidance for fiscal 2023. Energizer currently anticipates organic revenues to decrease in low single digits compared with its earlier projection of low-single digits growth. It anticipates a recovery in gross margin, supported by Project Momentum savings. For the current fiscal year, it expects adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA to be at the lower end of its previously guided range.



Previously, ENR expected its adjusted EBITDA to be $585-$615 million and adjusted earnings per share of $3-$3.30 for the current fiscal year.



For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, Energizer anticipates organic revenues to be roughly flat with a strong improvement in gross margin. For the quarter, adjusted earnings per share are envisioned in the band of $1.10-$1.20, with an adjusted EBITDA of $173-$183 million.

Other Solid Staple Stocks

Some other top-ranked consumer staple stocks are Post Holdings POST, TreeHouse Foods THS and Ingredion Incorporated INGR, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Post Holdings operates as a consumer-packaged goods holding company. POST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 59.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current fiscal-year earnings suggests growth of about 141.1% from the year-ago reported numbers.



TreeHouse Foods is a food and beverage product company. THS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current fiscal-year earnings suggests growth of 123.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



Ingredion Incorporated produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INGR’s current fiscal-year earnings per share has increased from $9.10 to $9.23 over the past seven days.



The consensus mark for Ingredion Incorporated’s current fiscal-year earnings suggests growth of 23.9% from the year-ago reported numbers.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.