Energizer (ENR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR rallied 5.7% during the pre-market trading session on May 8, following its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. However, the company’s top line declined year over year.



Shares of ENR have gained 15.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.

Q2 Metrics

Energizer’s adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents and increased 36% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The bottom line also surpassed our consensus estimate of 50 cents.



ENR reported net sales of $684.1 million, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $687 million and our estimate of $685.5 million. The top line also decreased 0.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reading. However, organic sales increased 2.6% in the quarter under review. This rise was driven by continued benefit of global pricing actions in the battery and auto care businesses, which contributed approximately 13% to organic sales. This upside was partially offset by declining volumes and management’s decision to exit certain low-margin profile battery customers and products, which further contributed to the decline.

Segments in Detail

On Oct 1, 2021, Energizer changed its segments from the two geographies of Americas and International to two reporting units, namely Battery & Lights, and Auto Care. The move followed the acquisition of Spectrum Brands’ Battery and Auto Care units in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.



Energizer’s Batteries & Lights segment’s revenues dipped from $516.5 million year over year to $505.9 million in second-quarter fiscal 2023 and lagged the consensus mark of $517.7 million. Meanwhile, revenues in the Auto Care segment increased from $168.9 million to $178.2 million and beat the consensus mark of $167.7 million.

Margins

In the fiscal second quarter, Energizer’s adjusted gross margin expanded 300 basis points to 37.9%. This was mainly backed by continued gains from the pricing initiatives, Project Momentum savings of $10.7 million and favorable impact from exiting lower-margin businesses. Increased operating expenses, including material and ocean freight costs, inflationary trends, and currency headwinds, partly offset the increase.



Excluding restructuring costs, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) cost as a rate of sales was 17% compared with the 17.2% recorded in the prior-year quarter. On a dollar basis, SG&A declined from $117.6 million to $116.5 million due to Project Momentum savings and favorable currency impacts. This was somewhat offset by increased stock-compensation amortization and factoring fees. Adjusted EBITDA was $139.5 million, up 21.7% year over year.

Other Financial Details

As of Mar 31, 2023, Energizer’s cash and cash equivalents were $193.7 million, with long-term debt of $3,414.6 million and shareholders' equity of $148.4 million. In the first half of fiscal 2023, ENR paid more than $158.2 million of debt, reducing its leverage by 1/2 turn year over year. In the reported quarter, it paid out a dividend of nearly $22 million.



The operating cash flow for the first half of 2023 was $210.2 million and the free cash flow was $192.2 million.

Outlook

We note that Project Momentum is on track, delivering savings of about $20 million in the first half of fiscal 2023. It anticipates generating overall project savings of $30-$40 million for the year. The one-time project expenses for the current fiscal year are likely to be $25-$35 million and capital expenditure is expected to be $15-$20 million. The company is on track to generate total savings and one-time expenses over the life of the program.



Management reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2023. Energizer projects organic revenues to grow in low-single digits for the current fiscal year. The company anticipates a low-single-digit decline for reported revenues. It expects currency headwinds on pre-tax earnings of $20 million and 22 cents per share, based on the current rates.



Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be $585-$615 million. Management envisions adjusted earnings per share of $3-$3.30 for the current fiscal year.

Three Better-Ranked Consumer Staples Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks are Inter Parfums IPAR, General Mills GIS and Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB.



IPAR has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 15% and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.2%, on average. Inter Parfums currently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ current financial year's sales and earnings suggests growth of 15.2% and 7.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



General Mills is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). GIS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Mills’ current financial year's sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.3% and 7.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Kimberly-Clark is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of a wide range of consumer products around the world. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. KMB has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current financial year's sales and earnings suggests growth of 2.2% and 9.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

