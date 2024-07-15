Is Energizer (ENR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Energizer (ENR). ENR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.85, which compares to its industry's average of 17.27. Over the past year, ENR's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.09 and as low as 8.25, with a median of 9.48.

Finally, our model also underscores that ENR has a P/CF ratio of 10.55. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ENR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 19.09. Within the past 12 months, ENR's P/CF has been as high as 11.18 and as low as 5.41, with a median of 9.53.

Another great Consumer Products - Staples stock you could consider is Newell Brands (NWL), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Newell Brands is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.61 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.96. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 17.27 and average PEG ratio of 1.64.

NWL's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 13.42 and as low as 6.58, with a median of 10.67, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.49 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.32, all within the past year.

Newell Brands also has a P/B ratio of 0.82 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 4.21. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.39, as low as 0.77, with a median of 1.06.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Energizer and Newell Brands strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ENR and NWL look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

