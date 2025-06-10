Markets

Energiekontor Sells Wind Park Project In South-west Of Scotland To Uniper

June 10, 2025 — 11:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German project developers and operators of wind and solar parks Energiekontor AG, Tuesday announced the sale of an onshore wind park project in the south-west of Scotland to Uniper UK (UNPRF.PK). The financial aspects of the deal is not revealed.

The Scottish wind park will have a capacity to generate around 46 megawatts. A total of seven Nordex N163 wind turbines are planned for the site. The average expected annual yield of the wind park is around 158 gigawatt hours of electricity per year.

Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor said, "We are particularly pleased to have successfully led this first joint project with Uniper to this important milestone. This project marks another valuable addition to United Kingdom's growing renewable energy landscape. With the sale of the project, we can now enter the realisation phase with Uniper."

