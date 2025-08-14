Energiekontor H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Energiekontor reported first half net profit after taxes of 24.1 million euros compared to 11.8 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share increased to 1.72 euros from 0.85 euros. EBT rose by 69.5 percent to 28.3 million euros. Group sales were 76.0 million euros in the first half of 2025, compared to 78.0 million euros, prior year.

The Management Board of Energiekontor is adhering to the target issued at the beginning of the year and expects Group EBT for 2025 to be well above the previous year's result, in a range between 70 million and 90 million euros.

