Energiedienst Holding (SIX:EDHN) Price Target Increased by 9.38% to 71.40

The average one-year price target for Energiedienst Holding (SIX:EDHN) has been revised to 71.40 / share. This is an increase of 9.38% from the prior estimate of 65.28 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.22% from the latest reported closing price of 41.70 / share.

Energiedienst Holding Maintains 2.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.04%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energiedienst Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDHN is 0.02%, a decrease of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 157K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 84K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 28K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDHN by 2.48% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDHN by 7.36% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDHN by 5.08% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

