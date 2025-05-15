Is Energias de Portugal (EDPFY) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Energias de Portugal (EDPFY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Energias de Portugal is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 106 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Energias de Portugal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EDPFY's full-year earnings has moved 10.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, EDPFY has moved about 18% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 4.9%. This means that Energias de Portugal is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Innergex (INGXF) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 71.8%.

For Innergex, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Energias de Portugal belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.4% this year, meaning that EDPFY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Innergex is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Energias de Portugal and Innergex. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

