Energean’s AGM Concludes with Action Plan

Energean plc has successfully passed all resolutions at its AGM, with notable support for the reappointment of board members and auditors, but less than 80% approval for four resolutions related to share allocation and meeting notice periods. The company plans to consult with shareholders to understand the dissent and will report back within six months, in line with UK Corporate Governance Code guidelines.

