News & Insights

Stocks

Energean’s AGM Concludes with Action Plan

May 23, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Energean (GB:ENOG) has released an update.

Energean plc has successfully passed all resolutions at its AGM, with notable support for the reappointment of board members and auditors, but less than 80% approval for four resolutions related to share allocation and meeting notice periods. The company plans to consult with shareholders to understand the dissent and will report back within six months, in line with UK Corporate Governance Code guidelines.

For further insights into GB:ENOG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.