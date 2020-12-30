Energean to buy remaining stake in Israeli oilfields for up to $405 mln

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gas exploration and production firm Energean Plc ENOG.L said on Wednesday it would acquire the remaining 30% stake in its Israeli offshore fields for $380 million to $405 million.

The company, which currently holds 70% interest in its Israeli unit, said it would pay private-equity firm Kerogen Capital $175 million upfront for the stake and a deferred payment of $125 million to $150 million after the completion of the Karish project.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

