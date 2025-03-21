News & Insights

Markets
CG

Energean Terminates Agreement With Carlyle For Sales Of Portfolios In Egypt, Italy And Croatia

March 21, 2025 — 04:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Energean plc (ENOG.L), an international hydrocarbon exploration and production company, on Friday said it has terminated the agreement with Carlyle for the sale of Egypt, Italy and Croatia portfolios.

As of the deadline of March 20, certain regulatory approvals in Italy and Egypt were not obtained by Carlyle in accordance with the terms of the binding Sale and Purchase Agreement signed on 19 June 2024, Energean said in a statement.

In addition, Energean could not reach agreement with Carlyle to extend the longstop date beyond 20.

Energean will provide an update in its May Trading Statement & Operational Update. It will include revised 2025 production and financial forecasts for Egypt, Italy, and Croatia, a strategy update for these assets, and a new dividend policy.

Thursday, Energean had closed 0.12% higher at 841.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CG
EERGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.