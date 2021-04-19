Energean targets 2023 $2 bln revenue, $1.4 bln core earnings

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - East Mediterranean focused gas producer Energean ENOG.L targets $2 billion in revenue and $1.4 billion in core earnings by 2023 boosted by the planned 2022 start of its Israeli Karish field, it said on Monday.

Based on its current portfolio, it reported 2020 revenue of $336 million and $108 million earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and exploration expense.

It plans to drill around five wells offshore Israel next year, targeting 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent in resources.

It plans to spend around $470-$550 million this year, about $40 million less than initially planned because of coronavirus related delays in the Singapore shipyard building the production vessel for its Karish field.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 5083; +44 778 99 43141; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.