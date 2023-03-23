Energean sees output of up to 158,000 boed this year

March 23, 2023 — 03:40 am EDT

Written by Shadia Nasralla for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Eastern Mediterranean-focused gas producer Energean ENOG.L on Thursday forecast its 2023 output would reach 131,000-158,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boed) per day after the start-up of its flagship Israeli Karish field.

Karish, which uses a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, is set to deliver 4.5-5.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to Israel this year, with Energean ramping up capacity to 8 bcm.

It expects its production to reach 200,000 boed by the second half of 2024.

Energean's previous production stood at around 41,000 boed.

