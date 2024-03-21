Energean posts $185 million profit buoyed by Karish output

Adds detail, in paragraphs 3-7

March 21 (Reuters) - Gas producer Energean ENOG.L on Thursday reported a 2023 profit after tax of $185 million, up from $17.3 million, buoyed by a first full year of output from its Karish field offshore Israel.

The Eastern Mediterranean-focused firm reiterated its outlook for 2024 output of 155,000 to 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) primarily driven by demand growth in Israel.

In January it had reported 2023 output of 123,000 boe/d, three times its 2022 production.

"Day-to-day production in Israel continues to be unimpacted by the ongoing geopolitical developments," Energean said, adding that a contract it signed in Israel last month could add some $2 billion to revenue over its life.

Energean has faced delays in installing a second oil production unit at its Karish North expansion due to the conflict but expects Karish North to start producing gas in the first quarter of 2024.

The company reported a 2023 adjusted EBITDAX - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and exploration - of $931 million, up from $422 million.

It incurred a deferred tax expense of $100 million, down from $119.4 million in 2022 when it faced a one-off windfall tax bill in Italy.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.