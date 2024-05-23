News & Insights

Energean PLC Declares Q1 Dividend for 2024

May 23, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Energean (GB:ENOG) has released an update.

Energean PLC has announced a first-quarter dividend of 30 US cents per share for 2024, with key dates including an ex-dividend date of June 6th for the London Stock Exchange and June 9th for the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Shareholders must be on record by June 7th to be eligible, and the payment will be made on June 28th in US dollars.

