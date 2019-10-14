Energean Oil to sell Edison E&P's North Sea assets for up to $280 mln

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Israel-focused Greek oil and gas group Energean Oil & Gas Plc ENOG.L on Monday agreed to sell its unit Edison E&P's North Sea assets in UK and Norway to Neptune Energy Group for up to $280 million, as part of its ongoing push to sell non-core assets.

Energean, which is focused in the Mediterranean, will sell the assets for $250 million, with additional cash contingent consideration of up to $30 million.

In a move to expand operations in the eastern Mediterranean region, Energean in July agreed to buy the oil and gas division of Italian energy company Edison EDNn.MI for up to $850 million.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

