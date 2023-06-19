News & Insights

Energean Israel To Issue $650 Mln Of Senior Notes

June 19, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Energean Plc (EERGF), a British hydrocarbon company, said on Monday that its unit, Energean Israel Finance Ltd., plans to to offer $650 million worth senior secured notes, expected to mature in 2033.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay $625 million 4.5 percent Senior Secured Notes due 2024.

The notes will be be listed on the TASE-UP of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd., the company said in a statement.

