Energean H1 Pretax Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Energean reported first half profit before tax of $130.75 million compared to $224.49 million, prior year. Revenue declined to $482.63 million from $602.18 million. Revenue from gas sales declined to $345.72 million from $388.46 million.

Sales gas for six months ended 30 June 2025 totaled approximately 2.3 billion cubic metres compared to approximately 2.5 bcm, a year ago. Sales from hydrocarbon liquids totaled approximately 2,057 kilo barrel compared to approximately 2,686 kbbl, previous year.

