Energean expects green light on Israeli Olympus gas fields by year-end

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Energean ENOG.L expects to make a final investment decision on its Olympus area of gas fields off Israel by the end of this year and feed the gas into existing infrastructure, the Eastern Mediterranean-focused gas producer said on Thursday.

Energean has said it was looking to increase the capacity of its floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel off Israel to 12 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year.

The FPSO is on track to deliver 8 bcm by next year into the Israeli gas market after the start-up of Energean's Karish offshore field last October.

Olympus would connect to the FPSO and deliver to the Israeli market under existing contracts, with any excess gas going to Egypt and Jordan.

Its development has taken precedence over the Tanin gas field, which is set to stay undeveloped into the 2030s, Energean said.

Energean also announced a $0.30 per share dividend for the first quarter, in line with its debut quarterly dividend last year.

It reduced its production guidance for this year to 125,000-140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 131,000-158,000 boed due to phasing of the offtake in Israel and steeper-than-expected output declines in Egypt.

