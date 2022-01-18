Energean expects first gas from Karish field in Q3

Contributor
Shadia Nasralla Reuters
Published

Eastern Mediterranean focused oil and gas producer Energean expects first gas from its flagship Karish project offshore Israel to flow in the third quarter, it said on Tuesday.

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Eastern Mediterranean focused oil and gas producer Energean ENOG.L expects first gas from its flagship Karish project offshore Israel to flow in the third quarter, it said on Tuesday.

Energean had previously said it expected first gas in mid 2022. The start-up of the field had already been pushed back as works on the floating production vessel was hit by the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; +44 778 99 43141; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More