Energean expects first gas from Karish field in Q3

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Eastern Mediterranean focused oil and gas producer Energean ENOG.L expects first gas from its flagship Karish project offshore Israel to flow in the third quarter, it said on Tuesday.

Energean had previously said it expected first gas in mid 2022. The start-up of the field had already been pushed back as works on the floating production vessel was hit by the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; +44 778 99 43141; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.