News & Insights

Stocks

Energean Excels with Strong 2024 Start

May 23, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Energean (GB:ENOG) has released an update.

Energean PLC has reported a robust start to 2024 with a 49% increase in production and significant revenue and EBITDAX growth. The company’s operations in Israel and Egypt are thriving, with new gas discoveries exceeding expectations and a commitment to dividend payments and sustainability. With several key projects set to advance, including the major Italian gas development Cassiopea coming onstream and further exploration in Morocco, Energean is poised for continued success in the energy sector.

For further insights into GB:ENOG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.