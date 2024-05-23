Energean Excels with Strong 2024 Start

Energean (GB:ENOG) has released an update.

Energean PLC has reported a robust start to 2024 with a 49% increase in production and significant revenue and EBITDAX growth. The company’s operations in Israel and Egypt are thriving, with new gas discoveries exceeding expectations and a commitment to dividend payments and sustainability. With several key projects set to advance, including the major Italian gas development Cassiopea coming onstream and further exploration in Morocco, Energean is poised for continued success in the energy sector.

For further insights into GB:ENOG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.