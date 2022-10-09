US Markets

Energean begins gas flow testing at Karish field

James Mackenzie Reuters
Energean has begun pumping gas to its floating production facility in the offshore Karish gas field as part of reverse flow testing procedures approved by the Israeli government, the London-listed energy group said on Sunday.

JERUSALEM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Energean ENOG.L has begun pumping gas to its floating production facility in the offshore Karish gas field as part of reverse flow testing procedures approved by the Israeli government, the London-listed energy group said on Sunday.

It said the testing phase is an important step in the commissioning process of the so-called FPSO Energean Power facility.

The development of the Karish field, about 80 km (50 miles) west of the Israeli city of Haifa, has raised tensions between Israel and Lebanon in their protracted disputeover maritime boundaries, drawing threats of war from the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

The United States has been mediating indirect talks on the issue since 2020.

Last week Israel rejected revisionsto a draft agreement on demarcation of the two countries' maritime borders at a critical phase of negotiations.

Energean has said its floating production storage and offloading vessel is due to start production at Karish in the third quarter. On Saturday Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Israel was "nearing production" at the site.

