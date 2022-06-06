Energea bets on Brazil solar power projects with IPO as long-term goal

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S.-based renewable energy firm Energea Global LLC is expanding its focus on solar power in Brazil as it eyes a share listing as a long-term goal, the head of the company said.

Energea develops and puts together portfolios of mainly solar power projects in a number of countries from the United States to South Africa and finds individual and corporate clients to invest from as little as $100 to as much as $80 million.

The company recently sold a series of solar farms, where Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA was a partner, to Brazilian energy trader Comerc, but it still plans to expand in the solar power sector.

"Brazil is unquestionably the most attractive solar energy market anywhere in the world," co-founder Mike Silvestrini told Reuters, saying he expects "other people to figure this out" in 24 to 36 months. That could increase competition, lower returns and then signal a time to sell, he added.

Energea owns about 60 solar power plants in Brazil and aims to boost its capacity to 0.5 gigawatt from 100 megawatts now.

The company, focused on expanding its operational team in Brazil, also may look to build certain components there instead of importing them from China.

Renewable power is a booming sector in Brazil, with the government expecting the country's generation capacity to rise 37% over the next 10 years boosted by wind and solar generation.

The microgeneration segment - small-sized, mainly solar power generation for self-supply - is seen growing to 37 GW from the current 8 GW, to reach a 14% share in the total installed capacity, the government said earlier this year.

Enegea received a $63 million investment from London-listed VH Global Energy Opportunities PLC GSEO.L to fund solar projects in Brazil last year and it is in talks with VH, investment bank BTG and undisclosed other companies about additional investments, Silvestrini said.

It expects to end 2022 with 11 managed portfolios - up from nine - as it also opens up a market in India, where it sees opportunities due to the country's size and population.

More research is needed before opening the India product to investors, but that would add to projects in Africa, the United States and 14 Brazilian states, Silvestrini said.

When asked if Energea's ultimate goal was to become a publicly listed company, Silvestrini said this was the aim even though no timeframe has been set.

"We are having too much fun right now to worry about those types of things, we have no debt, no outside investors. ... I think we are gonna let it roll here for several years to come".

M&A possibilities also arise from time to time as Energea is in regular discussions with larger players, he added, but no reason or scenario that makes sense has emerged so far.

