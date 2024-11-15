Enerflex price target raised to C$15 from C$11 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Gibson raised the firm’s price target on Enerflex (EFXT) to C$15 from C$11 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EFXT:
- Enerflex price target raised to C$15 from C$12 at TD Securities
- Enerflex price target raised to $12 from $9 at RBC Capital
- Enerflex Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results with Dividend Boost
- Enerflex reports Q3 revenue $601M, consensus $828.3M
- Enerflex lowers 2024 CapEx view to $80M-$90M from $90M-$110M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.