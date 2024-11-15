Enerflex price target raised to C$13.75 from C$12 at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Michael Barth raised the firm’s price target on Enerflex (EFXT) to C$13.75 from C$12 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.

