Enerflex price target raised to C$13.75 from C$12 at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Michael Barth raised the firm’s price target on Enerflex (EFXT) to C$13.75 from C$12 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Read More on EFXT:
- Enerflex price target raised to C$15 from C$11 at BMO Capital
- Enerflex price target raised to C$15 from C$12 at TD Securities
- Enerflex price target raised to $12 from $9 at RBC Capital
- Enerflex Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results with Dividend Boost
- Enerflex reports Q3 revenue $601M, consensus $828.3M
