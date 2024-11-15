Enerflex price target raised to $12 from $9 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Enerflex (EFXT) to $12 from $9 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a solid quarter with a 50% dividend bump, also having made solid progress on key items to reducing its valuation discount to historical levels, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC is boosting its assumed EBITDA multiple for Enerflex to 5-times from 4.5-times on increased free cash flow margins.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EFXT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.