Enerflex Ltd. Reveals Advance In Q3 Profit

November 06, 2025 — 06:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$37 million. This compares with C$30 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.3% to C$777 million from C$601 million last year.

Enerflex Ltd. earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: C$37 Mln. vs. C$30 Mln. last year. -Revenue: C$777 Mln vs. C$601 Mln last year.

