Enerflex Ltd. Announces Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$60 million, or C$0.49 per share. This compares with C$5 million, or C$0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to C$615 million from C$614 million last year.

Enerflex Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$60 Mln. vs. C$5 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.49 vs. C$0.04 last year. -Revenue: C$615 Mln vs. C$614 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.