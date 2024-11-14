Enerflex lowers 2024 CapEx view to $80M-$90M from $90M-$110M

06:04 EST Enerflex (EFXT) lowers 2024 CapEx view to $80M-$90M from $90M-$110M
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EFXT:
- EFX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Enerflex Advances Debt Reduction and Promises Shareholder Value
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.