Enerflex lowers 2024 CapEx view to $80M-$90M from $90M-$110M

06:04 EST Enerflex (EFXT) lowers 2024 CapEx view to $80M-$90M from $90M-$110M

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EFXT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.