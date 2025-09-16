Enerflex Appoints Paul Mahoney As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT, EFX.TO), a Canada-based provider of energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Paul Mahoney as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 29.

The appointment follows a global search process, which included internal and external candidates and was supported by an executive search firm.

Mahoney will take over from interim CEO Preet Dhindsa, who will return to the role as Senior Vice President and CFO.

Interim CFO Joe Ladouceur will resume his role as Vice President, Treasury, Tax, and Insurance.

Mahoney brings more than 30 years of experience in the industrial and energy sectors.

The company said Mahoney will work with the leadership team to advance its strategic priorities, including improving the profitability of core operations, capitalizing on rising natural gas and produced water volumes, and maximizing free cash flow to strengthen the financial position, support shareholder returns, and invest in selective growth opportunities.

On Monday, Enerflex closed trading, 1.09% higher at CAD 14.80 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

