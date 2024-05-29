News & Insights

Stocks
ENEVF

Enerev5 Metals Inc. Announces Board Reorganization

May 29, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSE:ENEV) has released an update.

Enerev5 Metals Inc. has announced a change to its board of directors; Sam Peralta has stepped down and is succeeded by the company’s CFO, Errol Farr. Peralta’s departure comes after years of dedication to the company, and he leaves with gratitude for his contributions. Enerev5 continues to focus on the exploration and development of energy metals critical for battery technology and net zero carbon assets.

For further insights into TSE:ENEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENEVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.