Enerev5 Metals Inc. Announces Board Reorganization

Enerev5 Metals Inc. has announced a change to its board of directors; Sam Peralta has stepped down and is succeeded by the company’s CFO, Errol Farr. Peralta’s departure comes after years of dedication to the company, and he leaves with gratitude for his contributions. Enerev5 continues to focus on the exploration and development of energy metals critical for battery technology and net zero carbon assets.

