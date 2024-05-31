Eneraqua Technologies Announces AGM Details

Eneraqua Technologies PLC (GB:ETP) has released an update.

Eneraqua Technologies PLC, a leader in energy and water efficiency solutions, has made its Annual Report & Accounts for the year ending January 31, 2024, as well as the Notice of its upcoming AGM, available to shareholders and interested parties. The AGM is scheduled for July 3, 2024, at the Mercure Newcastle George Washington Hotel. The company, known for its proprietary Control Flow HL2024® products, operates primarily in the UK and is dedicated to supporting Net Zero and decarbonisation goals through innovative heating and water systems.

