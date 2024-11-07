News & Insights

Eneraqua Director Boosts Stake Amid Strategic Growth

November 07, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Eneraqua Technologies PLC (GB:ETP) has released an update.

Eneraqua Technologies PLC’s Senior Independent Director, Bill Tame, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 10,000 shares at £0.445 each, bringing his total to 18,142 shares. This move reflects confidence in the company’s energy and water efficiency solutions, which are critical as they support Net Zero and decarbonization goals. With its main operations in the UK and a focus on innovative heating and water efficiency systems, Eneraqua continues to attract investor interest.

