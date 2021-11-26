Eneos to sell UK unit JX Nippon Exploration and Production to NEO Energy

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T said on Friday it will sell its British subsidiary JX Nippon Exploration and Production (UK) to NEO Energy Upstream UK.

The unit was valued at $1.655 bln at the end of March, the refiner said in a stock market filing.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jan Harvey)

