Eneos to sell JX Nippon Exploration and Production to NEO Energy

Sam Nussey Reuters
TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T said on Friday it will sell its British subsidiary JX Nippon Exploration and Production (UK) to NEO Energy Upstream UK.

The unit was valued at $1.655 bln at the end of March, Japan's biggest refiner said in a stock market filing, with a final deal price to be determined later.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jan Harvey)

