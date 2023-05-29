News & Insights

Eneos shuts 145,000-bpd Sendai CDU, 141,000-bpd Sakai CDU for maintenance

May 29, 2023 — 10:09 pm EDT

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp, shut the 145,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sendai refinery in northern Japan on May 28 for scheduled maintenance, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The refiner, which is a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T, expects to restart the unit in late July, the spokesperson said.

The company has also shut down the 141,000-bpd CDU at its Sakai refinery in western Japan on May 16 for scheduled turnaround, with a plan to restart it in mid-July, the spokesperson said.

