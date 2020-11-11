US Markets

Eneos sees COVID-19 cutting its key fuel sales by 3% in H2, vs 8% H1 drop

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japan oil and metals giant Eneos Holdings expects the COVID-19 pandemic to cut its key fuel sales by 3% in October-March of the current financial year, less than the 8% reduction on year in the first half, an executive said on Wednesday.

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan oil and metals giant Eneos Holdings 5020.T expects the COVID-19 pandemic to cut its key fuel sales by 3% in October-March of the current financial year, less than the 8% reduction on year in the first half, an executive said on Wednesday.

The recent decision to buy stakes in its Caserones copper mine in Chile from its partners does not mean any changes in its metal strategy to reinforce mid- and down-stream operations, Soichiro Tanaka, Eneos' senior vice president, told a news conference.

"In general, it is possible to seek a new partner for the project, but there is no immediate plan like that," he said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular