Eneos president says its Nippo tender offer will likely start 'very soon'

Japan's oil and metals giant Eneos Holdings Inc believes that it has made a reasonable proposition on its takeover deal of Nippo Corp and the tender procedure will likely start "very soon", Eneos President Katsuyuki Ota said on Thursday.

He also said that Eneos has received many queries for fuel oil supply, used for power generation, for this winter from local electric utilities as the utilities try to ensure adequate power supply.

