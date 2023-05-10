Eneos considers possible IPO for JX Nippon Mining & Metals -Nikkei

Adds company comment in paragraph 3

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese energy giant Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T is considering spinning off subsidiary JX Nippon Mining & Metals, with a possible option of listing its shares, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Eneos will include the spin-off proposal in its latest mid-term business plan due to be released on Thursday, Nikkei said.

Eneos said in a statement that the Nikkei report is not based on the company's announcement and while it is "constantly considering various capital policies," no decisions have been made now.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by David Goodman and Louise Heavens)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.