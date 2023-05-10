Eneos considers possible IPO for JX Nippon Mining & Metals -Nikkei

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese energy giant Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T is considering spinning off subsidiary JX Nippon Mining & Metals, with a possible option of listing its shares, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Eneos will include the spin-off proposal in its latest mid-term business plan due to be released on Thursday, Nikkei said.

