Enel’s Strategic Acquisition in Spanish Hydroelectric Market

Enel S.p.A. (IT:ENEL) has released an update.

Enel S.p.A. has secured an agreement for its subsidiary Endesa Generación to acquire Corporación Acciona Hidráulica, which owns a portfolio of 34 hydroelectric plants in Spain, for 1 billion euros. This acquisition will bolster Enel’s renewable capacity in the Iberian Peninsula to over 5.3 GW and enhance its position in the global renewable energy market. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

For further insights into IT:ENEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.