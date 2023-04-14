Enel's Starace not looking for further stint as CEO

Recasts with new sourcing, detail

MILAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Enel ENEI.MI CEO Francesco Starace has said he is not available for another stint at the helm of the group, the company said on Friday.

Italy's Treasury on Wednesday proposed Flavio Cattaneo as successor for Starace, who has led Italy's biggest utility since 2014.

However, there has been speculation in the Italian media that Starace might be available to run for another term on a potential alternative slate of candidates for CEO and chairman.

Shareholders are expected to ratify Cattaneo's appointment on May 10.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)

