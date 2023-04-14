Enel's Starace considers his term as CEO over - sources

April 14, 2023 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy's Enel ENEI.MI Francesco Starace considers his term over and he is not available to run for another stint at the helm of the group, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

