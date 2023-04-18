Enel's investor Mondrian complains about nomination process

April 18, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Mondrian Investment Partners, which holds 1.7% of Enel ENEI.MI, complained on Tuesday about the selection process for the candidates to seat on the board of the Italian energy group.

"In deciding to replace the current leadership, we have been extremely disappointed by the complete lack of transparency around the nomination process and criteria, as well as by the absence of engagement on behalf of the Italian government," the investment fund said in a statement.

