Enel’s fintech pivot comes at generous price

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Enel is paying handsomely to get its foot in the fintech door. The 70 billion euro Italian utility is shelling out https://www.enel.com/media/explore/search-press-releases/press/2021/12/enel-and-intesa-sanpaolo-to-jointly-acquire-mooney-and-create-european-fintech up to 361 million euros for half of payments firm Mooney. Including debt, the deal values the Italian group, currently owned by private equity outfit CVC, at nearly 1.4 billion euros. Financial services operator Intesa Sanpaolo is scooping up the other half.

There’s logic to Enel veering off its beaten path. Mooney already processes 20% of all its bills. Bringing the payments processor in-house will help that ratio climb, presumably bringing efficiencies. Intesa, meanwhile, gets access to Mooney’s 20 million customers. At nearly 8 times next year’s probable sales, however, they’re both paying for the privilege. The comparable multiple for 15 billion euro Italian payments firm Nexi is 7 times. Enel’s shareholders, rather than its customers, may be the ones grumbling about their utility bills. (By Ed Cropley)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Ares gifts AMP’s new CEO a consolation prize

Intel’s apology underlines China dilemma

Test maker deal preps for life after Covid-19

Renault sends mixed Chinese messages

Norway’s pangolin stance spotlights Chinese pharma

(Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.