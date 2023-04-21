Enel's CEO candidate aims to cut costs, confirm dividend policy - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

April 21, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by Rahat Sandhu for Reuters ->

Corrects syntax in the headline

April 21 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility company Enel SpA ENEI.MI plans to accelerate cost-cutting measures and maintain its dividend policy under its new government-proposed management, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, the Italian government decided on a board shake-up at the state-controlled company, proposing Flavio Cattaneo, currently executive vice president of high-speed train operator Italo, to succeed Francesco Starace as CEO and Paolo Scaroni, a former chief of Enel and Eni ENI.MI, as chairman.

Shareholders, including those led by UK fund Covalis, challenged the Italian government's decision to shake up the company's board, calling the process "opaque" and demanding clarification from Rome.

A shareholder vote on board appointments is due on May 10. The company was not immediately available for comment on the Bloomberg report.

(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Rahat.Sandhu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.