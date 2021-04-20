Enel wants to grow distribution business outside Latam, Europe

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI wants to expand its distribution business outside Europe and Latin America and would like to enter the United States market, its networks head said on Tuesday.

The group has also set up a company that will be operative by the end of the year to offer digital and technology services to other infrastructure groups, Antonio Cammisecra, the head of Enel Global Infrastructure and Networks, said during an online briefing with journalists.

