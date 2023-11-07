News & Insights

Enel upgrades guidance after beating expectations on 9-month results

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 07, 2023 — 11:54 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI on Tuesday revised up its guidance on 2023 core earnings and net profit after its nine-month results exceeded analyst expectations.

The group headed by CEO Flavio Cattaneo said it targeted full-year ordinary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between 21.5 billion euros and 22.5 billion euros, up from a previous 20.4-21.0 billion euro range.

The utility reported a 29% rise in nine-month ordinary EBITDA to 16.39 billion euros ($17.6 billion). Net debt at end-September rose to 63.3 billion euros from 60.1 billion euros at end-December.

