Enel upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Enel (ENLAY) to Outperform from Neutral with a EUR 7.70 price target The firm thinks 2025 could provide a challenging year for European utilities and renewables and thinks integrated models, grids and storage are “more likely to survive.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ENLAY:
- Enel price target raised to EUR 8.30 from EUR 8.10 at JPMorgan
- Enel SpA Unsponsored ADR (ENLAY) Announces Q1 Dividend: Save the Dates!
- Enel price target lowered to EUR 7.80 from EUR 8 at Morgan Stanley
- Enel SpA Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024
- Enel price target lowered to EUR 7.60 from EUR 7.70 at Berenberg
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.