News & Insights

Stocks

Enel upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

December 02, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Enel (ENLAY) to Outperform from Neutral with a EUR 7.70 price target The firm thinks 2025 could provide a challenging year for European utilities and renewables and thinks integrated models, grids and storage are “more likely to survive.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ENLAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENLAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.