Enel upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Enel (ENLAY) to Outperform from Neutral with a EUR 7.70 price target The firm thinks 2025 could provide a challenging year for European utilities and renewables and thinks integrated models, grids and storage are “more likely to survive.”

