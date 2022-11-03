Enel trims net income guidance after underperformance in Italy

Corrects range in third paragraph to 5.6-5.8 billion euros

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI revised down its guidance on 2022 ordinary net income after an underperformance in its home market in the first nine months.

Ordinary net income fell by 9.5% year-on-year to 3 billion euros between January and September as high commodity prices took a toll on the group's retail business, in particular in Italy, the company said on Thursday.

The company now sees net income of between 5.0 and 5.3 billion euros this year, against an earlier forecast of 5.6-5.8 billion.

It left its EBITDA guidance unchanged and said it would pay a dividend of 0.40 euros per share this year.

Net debt to end-September increased to 69.7 billion euros from 62.2 billion euros at the end of June.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir)

